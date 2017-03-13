Iowa House voids minimum wage hikes in four counties

House Republicans voted Thursday to pre-empt local governments from usurping state authority in business and employment matters after Democrats tried unsuccessfully to raise the statewide minimum hourly wage to $10.75 by 2019 and preserve higher wage floors adopted by four counties. Representatives approved House File 295 by a 56-41 margin after first easing some civil rights restrictions that would have been imposed on cities and counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.