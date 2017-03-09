Iowa House Passes Bill That Would Reverse Minimum Wage Hikes
House Republicans have acted on a bill that could cancel the raises thousands of Iowans already received from their employers as well as future raises for thousands more. The Iowa House approved HF295 on Thursday evening.
