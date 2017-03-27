Iowa Governor Signs Labor Bill, Stops...

Iowa Governor Signs Labor Bill, Stops Polk County Minimum Wage Before it Starts

21 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed a labor bill yesterday that preempts local minimum wage ordinances, including the one in Polk County that was scheduled to increase the local minimum wage on April 1, 2017. The bill went into effect immediately.

