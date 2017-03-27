Iowa Fireworks Bill passed in Senate would legalize consumer fireworks
A bill headed to the Iowa House of Representatives would legalize the sale of consumer grade fireworks throughout the state, it passed in the senate last week. "It's positive," Oetken said at his office on Monday Afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Jim-ca
|348
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC