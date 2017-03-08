Iowa film company owner gets jail in abuse, porn case

Iowa film company owner gets jail in ...

An Iowa film production company owner accused of sharing obscene material with a teenage actress has been sent to jail. The Osage Police Department says in a news release that 55-year-old Scott Thompson, who lives in Mondovi, Wisconsin, was sentenced Tuesday in Osage to 194 days in jail, with 90 days of it suspended.

