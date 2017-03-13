Iowa DHS officials: - Our system is functional'
Lawmakers held an oversight hearing Monday on the handling of the case of a 16-year-old West Des Moines girl who died of starvation in October. Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services spoke about training, caseloads and the hurdles that employees at the DHS faced while investigating Natalie Finn's case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|62
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|17 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC