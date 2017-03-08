Iowa Delegation Applauds Decision for...

Iowa Delegation Applauds Decision for RC-26 Aircraft to Remain in Iowa

15 hrs ago Read more: Osky News

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst , along with the full Iowa delegation, received notice from the U.S. Air National Guard that the RC-26 aircraft will remain based in Iowa at this time. The RC-26 aircraft is designed to counter drug trafficking and assist in counterterrorism efforts, and plays an important role in the Iowa Counterdrug Task Force.

