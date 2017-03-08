Iowa court says impact of new casino on existing ones valid
Iowa's gambling regulators may consider the economic impact of proposed casinos on existing ones when deciding new casino license applications, the Iowa Supreme Court said Friday. The decision agrees with a district court judge's ruling in a challenge to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission's practice of denying a license if it determines it would take too much money away from operating casinos in nearby counties.
