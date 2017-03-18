Iowa couple trumps scammers
An eastern Iowa couple reports a scam where a caller tells them they won millions of dollars, but to get the money they have to pay shipping and handling. When the Winthrop couple answered the phone from an unknown caller a man on the other end said,"Congratulations, you won the Mega Million Powerball."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|21 hr
|tikkun
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC