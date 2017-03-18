Iowa couple trumps scammers

Iowa couple trumps scammers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

An eastern Iowa couple reports a scam where a caller tells them they won millions of dollars, but to get the money they have to pay shipping and handling. When the Winthrop couple answered the phone from an unknown caller a man on the other end said,"Congratulations, you won the Mega Million Powerball."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... 21 hr tikkun 3
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 15 Texxy 333
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 81
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC