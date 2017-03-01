Iowa church sues; says railroad built...

Iowa church sues; says railroad built tracks on church land

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A Mason City church has filed a lawsuit against Iowa Traction Railway, alleging the company built a rail line on its property without permission. The Globe Gazette reports that Christian Fellowship Church's lawsuit accuses Iowa Traction Railway of installing the line after negotiations for the railroad to acquire a portion of the church's land were unsuccessful.

