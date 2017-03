Iowa boy jumps from burning home

WEBVTT TO REBUILD.>> PUT YOUR HAND ON THE FRAME-- CAN YOU GRAB THE FRAME?AND LOWER YOURSELF AND JUSTLOWER YOURSELF.MOM: JUST DROP.OFFICER: NO, DON'T JUST DROP.DON'T JUST A DROP.ELIZABETH: SO SCARY.JUMPING TO SAFETY FROM A BURNINGBUILDING.A FIRE TRAPPED A DUBUQUE BOY INHIS SECOND FLOOR BEDROOM.HIS MOM COULDN'T GET TO HIM, SOSHE AND A POLICE OFFICERCONVINCED HIM TO PUSH OUT AWINDOW SCREEN AND JUMP.THEY WERE ABLE TO CATCH HIM ONTHE GROUND BELOW AND MOM SAYSSHE AND HER SON HAD PRACTICEDWHAT TO DO IN A SITUATION LIKETHIS.>> WHEN I SEEN SOMETHING FALLOUT THE WINDOW BUST OUT THE, WINDOW I SAID DROP.,I TOLD HER TO JUMP AND HE DIDAND I CAUGHT HIM AND THE OFFICERWAS RIGHT THERE.HE HELPED.BUT HE SLID RIGHT IN MY ARMS.ELIZABETH: POLICE SAY THESITUATION IS A GOOD REMINDER FOR

