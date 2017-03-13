Iowa Attorney General's Office takes ...

Iowa Attorney General's Office takes over prosecution of Kedarie Johnson

10 hrs ago

The Iowa Attorney General's office has been asked to lead the prosecution of Jorge "Lumni" Sanders-Galvez, 22, one of two men accused of killing Burlington High School student Kedarie Johnson last year. Laura Roan, an assistant attorney general, has entered the case, according to the Iowa Courts Online website.

