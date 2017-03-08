Inmate charged with murder in beating...

Inmate charged with murder in beating death at Iowa prison

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: SFGate

This undated file photo provided by the Iowa Department of Corrections shows inmate Lha Southideth-Whiten, who a prison judge found was responsible for the beating of fellow inmate Michael Whitworth, who died Oct. 30, 2016, at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Southideth-Whiten has been charged with second-degree murder in the October beating death of Whitworth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Wed Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC