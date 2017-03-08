Hundreds more firefighters affected by Iowa testing scandal
This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo provided by the Story County Sheriff's Office in Ames, Iowa, shows John McPhee, the former certification and accreditation coordinator for the Fire Services Training Bureau, who has been charged with misconduct in office and tampering with records in connection with improperly scored tests. Authorities on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, said hundreds more firefighters than initially known were improperly issued nationally-recognized certifications despite failing their exams at Iowa's statewide fire academy.
