Hundreds gather at Iowa City Ped Mall to support transgender rights
"To reassure transgender youth in Iowa and their parents that there are people watching out for them in the statehouse," Democratic Iowa House Representative Liz Bennett said. While Iowa law does protect transgender rights, many in the crowd say the recent federal guidance threatens trans-students in Iowa because they say it shows the federal administration doesn't value all students, or their education.
