Hopkins School of Education gets new dean

Hopkins School of Education gets new dean

2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A prominent scholar at the University of Iowa College of Education will become the new dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Education on Aug. 1. Christopher C. Morphew will lead about 130 faculty members and 2,400 students training at Hopkins to become teachers and administrators. He will also lead research aimed at improving educational instruction.

