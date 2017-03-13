Health group: Up to 250,000 Iowans at risk under GOP bill

A hospital association estimates a Republican-backed plan to replace the Affordable Care Act could leave up to 250,000 Iowans without health insurance, and others speculate the change could destabilize the entire Medicaid system that serves poor and disabled people. Gov. Terry Branstad has reiterated his support for repealing the ACA, but his office and the state agency that oversees health care in Iowa said an analysis of what the overhaul would mean to the state would need to wait until Congress approves a bill.

