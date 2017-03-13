Health group: Up to 250,000 Iowans at risk under GOP bill
A hospital association estimates a Republican-backed plan to replace the Affordable Care Act could leave up to 250,000 Iowans without health insurance, and others speculate the change could destabilize the entire Medicaid system that serves poor and disabled people. Gov. Terry Branstad has reiterated his support for repealing the ACA, but his office and the state agency that oversees health care in Iowa said an analysis of what the overhaul would mean to the state would need to wait until Congress approves a bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Sat
|tikkun
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC