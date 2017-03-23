GRMC jobs make $116 million impact in Des Moines County
According to a recent study by the Iowa Hospital Association, Great River Medical Center's 2,653 jobs add more than $116 million to Des Moines County's economy, and those employees contribute about $37 million in retail sales and contribute $2.2 million in state sales tax revenue. The study doesn't include the impact of Great River Health Systems' more than 20 clinics, three pharmacies and two medical supplies stores.
