Gov. Terry Branstad Pushed Certificate of Need Reform; Iowa Hospitals Killed It

A bill, pushed by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, that would have reformed the state's Certificate of Need laws failed to clear a committee vote on Wednesday after a concentrated lobbying effort from large hospitals, according to Iowa Public Radio . The bill would not have repealed the state's CON law entirely, but would have exempted several medical services-including surgical centers and medical imaging clinics-from the CON process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.