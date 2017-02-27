Give diners smaller plates to help tackle food waste

Pantsuit Nation! Ivanka channels Hillary in a red blazer and slacks to attend pro-women bill-signing ceremony at the White House 'Bulls***!' Embattled Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is caught on camera lashing out at one of his own drivers who told him no one in the company trusts him TWELVE children injured - three critically - when elderly man, 73, drives SUV into their marching band in Alabama Mardi Gras parade Are YOU going to cheat on your partner? Scientists reveal that women who do this one thing during sex are more likely to be unfaithful Couple share horrific photo of an elderly patient collapsed on the floor at a VA hospital waiting room in North Carolina New maps show the Midwest is the biggest climate change denier but the rest of America now believes in man-made climate change A happy day at the office! Malia Obama flashes a wide smile as she shows off her ombre locks on the way ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.