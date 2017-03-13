Former officer reaches plea deal in d...

Former officer reaches plea deal in domestic assault case

Court records say a former police officer in northern Iowa has reached a plea deal in his domestic abuse case and wants to change his plea. Thirty-six-year-old Ryan Eskildsen pleaded not guilty in January to a misdemeanor count.

