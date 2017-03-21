Former Boone Pastor Charged After Allegedly Having Sex With a Minor
A year-long investigation has led to the arrest of a former pastor in Boone after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl he was counseling. According to the police report, the girl had a troubled past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mon
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC