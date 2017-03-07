FINALLY! National Sorority Begins Accepting Dudes Who Pretend To Be Women
Alpha Chi Omega, the 193-chapter national sorority, will now allow dudes who dress up as and pretend to be women to become pledges and, ultimately, full-fledged members. The sorority currently fails to mention the word "transgender" on its website, notes The College Fix .
