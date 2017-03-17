Federal Court rules against Des Moines Water Works in lawsuit against 3 northwest Iowa counties
He says "the state legislature should now spend its time addressing long-term solutions to our serious water problems instead of meddling in affairs best left to local communities." In March 2015, Des Moines Water Works' Board of Trustees filed a federal lawsuit against the Sac County Board of Supervisors, Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors and Calhoun County Board of Supervisors, in their capacities as trustees of 10 drainage districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC