Fairfield students' work in Iowa Youth Art Month Show

Fairfield High School sophomore Calista Rowe talks with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad about her artwork, a charcoal drawing titled "The Black Hat," Friday at an event in honor of young artists from all over Iowa. One work of art, representing each grade will be displayed in the governor's office at the State Capital Building between now and Friday in honor of "Youth Art Week."

