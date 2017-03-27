Estherville is fourth most affordable city in Iowa, study says
For the third year in a row, the financial technology company SmartAsset has ranked the most affordable places to live in Iowa. The communities are ranked on an Affordability Index weighing property taxes, homeowners' insurance fees, and mortgage payments relative to income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Estherville Spirit.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 26
|Jim-ca
|348
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC