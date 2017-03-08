Emerald Ash Borer Found in Greene and...

Emerald Ash Borer Found in Greene and Wayne Counties, Iowa

The emerald ash borer , an exotic species of beetle that attacks and decimates ash trees, has been confirmed in Greene and Wayne Counties. Native to Asia, EAB has now made its way to forty-three counties in Iowa.

