Democrat criticizes agency for skipping meeting about abuse
A Democratic lawmaker has criticized a state agency director for declining to send staff to an informal committee meeting about how the department handles child abuse investigations. Sen. Matt McCoy says Iowa Department of Human Services Director Charles Palmer lied about the agency's ability to attend and answer questions at the Monday meeting, led by Democrats on the Senate Government Oversight Committee.
