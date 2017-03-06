Deaths from heroin rising in Iowa

Deaths from heroin rising in Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

While people in possession of marijuana or methamphetamine are common for Washington County law enforcement officers, people in possession of heroin, while not unheard of, are not as common. On Feb. 27, a Washington woman was arrested for heroin possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Steve King Liar Feb 15 RuffnReddy 2
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... Feb 11 SWITZER 3
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Feb '17 wldchld 24,861
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,650 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC