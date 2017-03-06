Deaths from heroin rising in Iowa
While people in possession of marijuana or methamphetamine are common for Washington County law enforcement officers, people in possession of heroin, while not unheard of, are not as common. On Feb. 27, a Washington woman was arrested for heroin possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb '17
|wldchld
|24,861
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC