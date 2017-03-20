Day 5: Escaped cobra in Ocala remains on the loose

It's been five days since the snake escaped its cage when the door was left open by an apprentice at a home on the corner of NE 5th and NE 9th Avenue, investigators said. Officials from the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission said it's still a possibility that the snake is curled up somewhere in the home, but they told Channel 9's Myrt Price Thursday that they'll expand the search area back outside and possibly into neighboring homes in hopes of finding the venomous snake.

