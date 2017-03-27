Court documents detail sex charges against teacher
Alan Wesley Stewart, 61, of Oskaloosa, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of felony sexual exploitation by a school employee. The Marion County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation that revealed Stewart had repeated sexual contact with one student in 2015 at Twin Cedars High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|RIP
|344
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC