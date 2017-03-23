County Auditors' Task Force recommendations included in Election Modernization and Integrity Act
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate worked in concert with the Iowa State Association of County Auditors to include their recommendations in the Election Modernization and Integrity Act. House File 516, passed by the Iowa House on March 9, includes 10 of the 11 recommendations.
