Could algae solve Iowa towns' clean water woes?
Two Iowa State University scientists believe algae can help cut costs for hundreds of small Iowa towns that face up to $1 billion to upgrade their wastewater treatment to meet tougher clean water standards. "We need a better way to have people flush their toilets and get that water treated.
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan '17
|cpeter1313
|4
