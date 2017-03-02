Classic pop duo Hall & Oates announce...

Classic pop duo Hall & Oates announce Iowa tour stop

The number-one selling duo in music history will be coming to Iowa, with Daryl Hall and John Oates announcing a Des Moines stop during their upcoming North American tour. The pop rock icons will perform Monday, May 8 at Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines.

