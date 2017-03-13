Chelsea Clinton Cites Purim In Slammi...

Chelsea Clinton Cites Purim In Slamming Iowa Congressman Who Says 'Demographics Are Our Destiny'

Chelsea Clinton cited the lessons of Purim to chastise a congressman who said restoring Western civilization could not be done "with somebody else's babies." "Clearly the Congressman does not view all our children as, well, all our children," Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who lost the November presidential election to Donald Trump, said Sunday in a tweet quoting a tweet by Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa.

