Bill to Legalize the Sale and Use of Fireworks in Iowa Moves to House

A bill allowing the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa has cleared the Senate with bipartisan support and now moves to the House of Representatives where it also has bipartisan support. "In the past I was always against it...I think this bill is much better and has a lot more restriction, and I will probably be voting for it" said Democratic Representative Ruth Ann Gaines.

