Best friend turns on 'good old boy' a...

Best friend turns on 'good old boy' accused lottery scammer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Texas businessman Robert Rhodes, right, sits with his attorney, Joseph Cahill, as he enters a plea of guilty in a jackpot rigging scandal in Polk County District Court in Des Moines, Iowa. Rhodes has reached a plea agreement to testify in trials in Iowa and Wisconsin about how his long-time best friend, Eddie Tipton, a former lottery computer technician, created computer code that enabled him to predict winning numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) 1 hr Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? 6 hr FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) 13 hr positronium 346
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mar 20 CNN is fake news 1
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... Mar 18 tikkun 3
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 79
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC