Artists asked to submit artwork celebrating Iowa's rural heritage
From the gentle swells of landscapes to barnyards and farm animals, the "Celebration of Iowa: Agriculture Art Exhibition" captures the splendor of the Iowa's rural heritage. Organizers of the sixth annual exhibit are accepting new submissions online at www.iowaculture.gov through July 1. The competition offers $5,600 in prizes, with awards presenteda during the Iowa State Fair and a finalist artwork displayed August through October at the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines.
