Army fugitive caught in Iowa after 17 years on the run

16 hrs ago

A man who was on the run from federal authorities for 17 years was nabbed in Dyersville, Iowa on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Darryl L. Grigsby, 57, was wanted by authorities out of Rhode Island since 2000 for violating the conditions of his supervised release following a bank robbery in 1993.

