Army fugitive caught in Iowa after 17 years on the run
A man who was on the run from federal authorities for 17 years was nabbed in Dyersville, Iowa on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Darryl L. Grigsby, 57, was wanted by authorities out of Rhode Island since 2000 for violating the conditions of his supervised release following a bank robbery in 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is your great king?
|19 min
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|positronium
|346
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|79
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC