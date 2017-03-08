Appeals court upholds Iowa mom's life...

Appeals court upholds Iowa mom's life term for 2001 shooting

An appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of an Iowa mother who shot and killed her 20-year-old neighbor in 2001. The Iowa Court of Appeals denied post-conviction relief Wednesday to Tracey Richter, who's serving life in prison in the slaying of 20-year-old Dustin Wehde.

