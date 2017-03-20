Another Iowa hospital closing psychiatric care unit
Mahaska Health Partnership Chief Executive Officer Jay Christensen said Wednesday that the Oskaloosa hospital discharged its last psychiatric inpatient Monday. He says the unit has been losing about $500,000 a year, in large part because many psychiatric patients have to stay in the hospital for weeks or months after they're ready to leave, because nursing homes or other residential facilities won't take them.
