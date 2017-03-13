Analysts: Iowa faces $131M shortfall for current budget
Iowa is taking in less revenue than expected and must address a new shortfall of about $131 million to its current budget, financial analysts announced Tuesday in releasing data that could spell deep cuts for the next spending year. The news from the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference means Iowa will need to plug a deficit to the budget year that went into effect last summer and ends June 30. The governor's office and at least one key Republican quickly endorsed tapping into cash reserves instead of cuts to state government - as long as the money was repaid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|18 hr
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC