Analysts: Iowa faces $131M shortfall for current budget

Iowa is taking in less revenue than expected and must address a new shortfall of about $131 million to its current budget, financial analysts announced Tuesday in releasing data that could spell deep cuts for the next spending year. The news from the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference means Iowa will need to plug a deficit to the budget year that went into effect last summer and ends June 30. The governor's office and at least one key Republican quickly endorsed tapping into cash reserves instead of cuts to state government - as long as the money was repaid.

