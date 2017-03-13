Analysts: Iowa faces $131M shortfall ...

Analysts: Iowa faces $131M shortfall for current budget

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Iowa is taking in less revenue than expected and must address a new shortfall of about $131 million to its current budget, financial analysts announced Tuesday in releasing data that could spell deep cuts for the next spending year. The news from the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference means Iowa will need to plug a deficit to the budget year that went into effect last summer and ends June 30. The governor's office and at least one key Republican quickly endorsed tapping into cash reserves instead of cuts to state government - as long as the money was repaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... 18 hr CodeTalker 81
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 2 Texxy the Indepen... 331
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC