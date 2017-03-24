Amended Iowa Workers' Comp Overhaul M...

Amended Iowa Workers' Comp Overhaul Moves to Senate

Republicans in the Iowa House passed a bill to overhaul how workers in the state are compensated for on-the-job injuries, though they backed off some key proposals amid internal concern over the extent of the changes. The GOP-majority chamber voted 55-38 for the bill, which would revamp standards for hurt workers, including reductions to shoulder injury benefits and decreased coverage for injuries tied to a pre-existing condition.

