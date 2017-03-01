After 2 months, some bills already dead at Iowa Legislature
The legislative session is only a couple months old, but some bills have already been deemed dead for the year. Because of a procedural deadline, bill that haven't passed at least one committee by last week are done for the session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve King lying again
|Sat
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 2
|Texxy the Indepen...
|331
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|News of the Weird
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Steve King Liar
|Feb 15
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Feb 11
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb '17
|wldchld
|24,861
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC