AARP of Iowa Against GOP Health Bill, Says Seniors Could Pay Five Times More

17 hrs ago

"We're urging Iowans to call their member of congress, call their senator and ask them to go back to the drawing board and do better by many of them who voted for them and others who didn't" said AARP Iowa's Advocacy Director Anthony Carroll. The republican backed bill puts President Trump at risk of breaking several campaign promises; namely the republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would cover more people, reduce premiums and costs, and avoid cutting Medicaid.

