2017 NW Iowa Job Fair

2017 NW Iowa Job Fair

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

AM 1240 KICD presents the 3rd Annual Northwest Iowa Job Fair Thursday, April 27th at the Clay County Regional Events Center from Noon to 6pm. Employers locally and regionally will be present looking to hire quality workers for various positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam... Mar 20 CNN is fake news 1
News King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge... Mar 18 tikkun 3
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar 15 Texxy 333
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... Mar 15 CodeTalker 81
News Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e... Mar 12 Pat 1
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mar 8 Trails 24,862
Steve King lying again Mar 4 RuffnReddy 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC