2017 NW Iowa Job Fair
AM 1240 KICD presents the 3rd Annual Northwest Iowa Job Fair Thursday, April 27th at the Clay County Regional Events Center from Noon to 6pm. Employers locally and regionally will be present looking to hire quality workers for various positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethanol: Stop screwing Americans with your scam...
|Mar 20
|CNN is fake news
|1
|King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charge...
|Mar 18
|tikkun
|3
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|333
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|Mar 15
|CodeTalker
|81
|Iowa agency that challenged farm runoff faces e...
|Mar 12
|Pat
|1
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Mar 8
|Trails
|24,862
|Steve King lying again
|Mar 4
|RuffnReddy
|1
