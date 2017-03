106-year-old Iowan lives life to the fullest

WEBVTT >> KCCI'S LAURA TERRELLINTRODUCES US TO A MAN WHO MAKES106 SEEM YOUNG.LAURA: ONCE A WEEK LIKECLOCKWORK YOU CAN FIND GLENYARDER -- YARGER SHOPPING HEREAT THE FAREWAY IN BOONE.AND WHEN YOU'VE BEEN AROUND ASLONG AS GLEN HAS PRETTY MUCHEVERYBODY KNOWS YOU.>> HOW ARE YOU?>> I HAVE A BIRTHDAY CARD FORYOU.HAPPY BIRTHDAY.LAURA: BUT TODAY ISN'T JUST THETYPICAL GROCERY VISIT.IT'S A MILESTONE VERY FEW REACH.GLEN WAS BORN IN 1911.A TIME WHEN DOWNTOWN DES MOINELOOKED LIKE THIS.THE AVERAGE PERSON DROVE A MODELT AND WILLIAM TAFT WASPRESIDENT.>> I REMEMBER PARTICULARLY WORLDWAR I.I WAS JUST A YOUNGSTER.LAURA: HE'S SEEN A LOT IN 106YEARS BUT PERHAPS THE MOSTBEAUTIFUL HIS WIFE LILLIAN.THE TWO MARRIED IN 1935 AND HAVE8 CHILDREN TOGETHER.>> I LOVED OUR CHILDREN.LAURA: LILLIAN PASSED AWAY ABOUT14 YEARS AGO BUT GLEN ISN'TLONELY.>> I LIKE PEOPLE.LAURA: THIS IS WHAT KEEPS HIMYOUNG.>> WHEN YOU TELL GLENN ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.