Woman accused of stealing from mom's account to gamble

Police tell Mason City television station KIMT that 58-year-old Marilyn Jo Spartz, of Osage, also faces charges of dependent-adult abuse, forgery and ongoing criminal conduct. Police say she took more than $2,300 from her mother's account to gamble at a casino, as well as to buy a bus ticket for her boyfriend to travel to Iowa.

