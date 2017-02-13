Week Five In The Legislature with the Iowa Firearms Coalition
Thanks to all who made time to visit their local legislative forums this weekend. We've received several reports from members throughout the state who visited their legislators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig...
|Sat
|SWITZER
|3
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|Feb 2
|wldchld
|24,861
|Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perfo...
|Jan 25
|cpeter1313
|4
|Steve King Liar
|Jan 24
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Jan 16
|define
|325
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|Jan '17
|Will Dockery
|3
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec '16
|positronium
|38
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC