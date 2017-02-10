Video tour of Iowa Judicial Branch Bu...

Video tour of Iowa Judicial Branch Building is now featured online

DES?MOINES- Discover some of the special features in the Iowa Judicial Branch Building and the interesting stories behind them by watching a new video tour online, and then come and see the building for yourself. The 11-minute video is narrated by retired KCCI-TV news anchor Kevin Cooney and was produced by J. Alex Cooney with video production provided by his company, JAC Photoworks.

